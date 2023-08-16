News you can trust since 1837
MP and police commissioner discuss anti-social behaviour crackdown in Lancaster

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden joined Lancaster police and Cat Smith MP on a visit to Lancaster, to see how officers are getting tough on anti-social behaviour through Op Centurion.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST

It was a chance to see how the local policing team is proactively tackling ASB and addressing public concerns.

During the walkabout, the Commissioner heard about local concerns and the impact that ASB has had in the area's neighbourhoods, from the use of drugs, through to harassment and anti-social driving.

After launching in early July, Op Centurion is seeing extra police patrols in ASB hotspots across the county and tough action being taken against offenders by police and partner agencies who will use the full force of the law – as well as civil powers – to protect local communities.

Cat Smith MP, Lancaster police officer PC Hugh Law and Commissioner Andrew Snowden.Cat Smith MP, Lancaster police officer PC Hugh Law and Commissioner Andrew Snowden.
Mr Snowden said: "It's fantastic to have Cat to join me with her local policing team to see a snapshot of the proactive work we're doing to fight crime in Lancaster.

"Since launching Op Centurion a little over a month ago, we're already seeing real results that deliver on the public's priorities and makes our streets safer, stopping ASB in its tracks and using all the powers at our disposal to ensure people are safe and feel safe.

"Getting tough on anti-social behaviour is a top priority in my Fighting Crime Plan and is what Op Centurion is all about, more enforcement, a wider use of civil enforcement, leading to us putting a stop to damaging behaviour that ruins lives.

"I will continue to work closely with partners and elected representatives, such as MPs, to deliver what we all want to see, more visible police patrols and less ASB on our streets."

Ms Smith said: “It was great to meet with the Police and Crime Commissioner in Lancaster recently, alongside local police officer PC Law for a walkabout. I was pleased to hear about the aims and objectives of Op Centurion.

"Anti-social behaviour makes people’s lives a misery. I have always worked hard to highlight areas of concern and join up with our hardworking police force to stomp it out.

"I hope that the Police and Crime Commissioners’ latest efforts have a hugely positive impact across both Lancaster and Fleetwood.”