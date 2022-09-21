News you can trust since 1837
Mountain rescue team helps Lancaster horse rider and elderly walker

A horse rider and an elderly walker were among people in the Lancaster district to be helped by Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team recently.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:03 am
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:04 am

On Monday evening the team was called to Over Kellet to help an elderly woman who had slipped while walking and hurt her hip and shoulder.

This involved a short stretcher carry to the land ambulance.

And last week the crews helped a woman in Bolton-le-Sands who had an incident with a horse and sustained lower back injuries.

BMRT during one of their operations.

Lancaster