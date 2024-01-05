News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Mountain bike stolen from Lancaster University sports centre

Police are appealing for information after the theft of a mountain bike from Lancaster University sports centre car park.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Jan 2024, 09:32 GMT
The black Trek Marlin 5 is believed to have been taken from the area outside the swimming pool between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday January 4.

If you have any information regarding this matter you can email [email protected]