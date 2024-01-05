Mountain bike stolen from Lancaster University sports centre
Police are appealing for information after the theft of a mountain bike from Lancaster University sports centre car park.
The black Trek Marlin 5 is believed to have been taken from the area outside the swimming pool between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday January 4.
If you have any information regarding this matter you can email [email protected]