Motorists warned to expect delays caused by overnight lane closures on M6 north of Lancaster
An overnight lane closure is expected to cause disruption on the M6 this week.
Lanes 1 and 2 of the M6 southbound between junctions 35 and 34 will be closed overnight for planned roadworks.
Disruption is to be expected between 8pm and 6am throughout the work, which takes place from today, Thursday April 3, until Saturday April 5.
In addition, the southbound exit slip at junction 35 will have a closure overnight on Thursday April 3.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.