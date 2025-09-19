Motorists warned of major Morecambe roundabout closures

The Shrimp roundabout is to be closed for resurfacing work to be carried out.

Lancashire County Council have made an order for the stretch of road to be temporarily closed overnight for up to 10 days next month.

The closure extends to the full circumference of the roundabout, including the junctions of the B5321 Lancaster Road, A589 Broadway, Hall Drive, and the easterly junction with the B5321 Lancaster Road and A589 Morecambe Road.

The closure will also extend from the roundabout to as far as outside property number 8 in Westgate.

The Shrimp roundabout and ther entrance to Westgate will be undergoing surface repair works next month. Photo: Google Street View

The prohibition will be in place between 8pm and 5am from Wednesday October 8 until Saturday October 18 or until completion of the works within this period.

Vehicular access for residents will be maintained whenever and wherever possible, and pedestrian access to properties will always be maintained.

An alternative route for traffic affected by the closure is via: A589 Morecambe Road – A683 Bay Gateway – A589 Middleton Road – A589 Heysham Road – A589 Marine Road West - A589 Marine Road Central – A589 Marine Road East – (A589 Broadway) – A5105 Marine Road East - A5105 Coastal Road – A5105 Marine Drive – A6 Slyne Road – A6 Main Road – A6 Lancaster Road – A6 Bay Gateway – A589 Morecambe Road and vice versa.

The temporary prohibition is necessary to allow carriageway resurfacing works to be carried out.

