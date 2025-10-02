Motorists warned of Lancaster village road closure

A stretch of road through Galgate is to be closed for resurfacing work later this month.

Lancashire County Council have made an order for the stretch of road to be temporarily closed overnight for up to 10 days later this month.

This will mean no motorists can use the length of Stoney Lane, Galgate, from its junction with the A6 Main Road to outside 23 Stoney Lane, Galgate.

The prohibition will operate daily from 9am to 3pm from Friday October 10 until Monday October 20 or until completion of the works within this period.

Part of Stoney Lane in Galgate is to be closed for up to 10 days this month. Photo: Google Street View

The prohibitions will only be operative when indicated on site by the presence of the appropriate traffic signs and are weather dependent.

Pedestrian access to properties will always be maintained, as well as vehicular access onto Chapel Street and access for emergency services.

An alternative route for traffic affected by the closure is via: Stoney Lane – Hampson Lane – A6 Main Road and vice versa.

The temporary prohibition is necessary to allow carriageway resurfacing works to be carried out.

