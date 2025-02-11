Motorists warned ahead of road closures in Carnforth for resurfacing work

Motorists are being warned of a series of road closures in Carnforth next week.

Lancashire County Council are planning a series of partial and full overnight closures to the A6070, which links the motorway to the A6 at junction 35.

The closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am from Monday February 17 to Saturday February 22.

This is to allow the road to be resurfaced as the final stage of a major project to bring it up to standard and make sure it meets future transport needs after 60 years in service.

On Monday February 17 and Tuesday February 18 the A6070 will be closed for westbound traffic heading towards Carnforth from the M6. Eastbound traffic will be unaffected.

On Wednesday February 19 and Thursday February 20 the A6070 will be fully closed.

On Friday February 21 and Saturday February 22 the A6070 will be closed for eastbound traffic heading towards the M6 from Carnforth. Westbound traffic will be unaffected.

Motorists should follow the signed diversions which will be in place.

A council spokesman said: “Sorry for the disruption, and thanks for your patience while we carry out this vital maintenance.

"We are planning to carry out the resurfacing on these dates, however we may need to change the schedule at short notice if the work is disrupted by bad weather. We will post a further update if this happens.”

You can find out more about the project to upgrade the A6070, which has included major work to drainage, safety barriers and the bridges, at https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/.../a6070-carnforth...