Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vital, weather-sensitive, wear and tear repairs – which include re-waterproofing and resurfacing the bridge deck – are taking place along the northbound carriageway at Stewart’s Wood bridge which carries the motorway over Stubbins Lane near Garstang between junction 32 at Broughton interchange and junction 33 at Galgate.

The work started on Sunday September 3 and will be continuing until Wednesday November 1 with regular lane closes and at least three more overnight northbound carriageway closures to come, including one tonight (Tuesday September 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By opening a short stretch of the hard shoulder to traffic National Highways staff have ensured two lanes in the northbound carriageway are available to drivers during the day with one lane open overnight.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work is taking place along the northbound M6 along the bridge which carries the M6 over Stubbins Lane, a local road.

National Highways project manager Cameron Newsham said: “We’d like to thank drivers for their patience as we head towards the second month of the work. Unfortunately, there are occasions when this section of the M6 is incredibly busy – for example with people heading to the Lakes at the weekend – and we’d like to remind people to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys.

“Bridge repairs are incredibly weather-sensitive so we have had to time this work carefully to take place between the end of the summer holiday period and the start of the worst autumn and winter weather.”

The work also includes concrete repairs – much of which are taking place out of drivers’ sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as tonight’s closure, two further overnight northbound carriageway closures – between 8pm and 6am on each of the nights - are currently planned for Saturday October 14 and Wednesday October 25.

Much of the work is taking place overnight.

A diversion will operate along the A6 between junction 2 of the M55 at Broughton and junction 33 of the M6 at Galgate.

Throughout the remaining work drivers are advised to plan their journeys - checking for traffic conditions and using alternative routes should they wish to avoid any congestion.