Motorists reminded of Lancaster to Preston northbound M6 overnight closures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vital, weather-sensitive, wear and tear repairs – which include re-waterproofing and resurfacing the bridge deck - are taking place along the northbound carriageway at Stewart’s Wood bridge which carries the motorway over Stubbins Lane near Garstang between junction 32 at Broughton interchange and junction 33 at Galgate.

The work started on September 3 and will continue until Wednesday November 1 with regular lane closes and two overnight northbound carriageway closures – between 8pm and 6am each night – on Saturday October 14 and Wednesday October 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate along the A6 between junction 2 of the M55 at Broughton and junction 33 of the M6 at Galgate.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work is taking place northbound between junctions 32 and 33.

Aside from the occasional overnight carriageway closures, the repairs – much of them out of drivers’ sight – are being delivered using lane closures.

By opening a short stretch of the hard shoulder to traffic, National Highways has ensured two lanes in the northbound carriageway are available to drivers during the day with one lane open overnight.

Throughout the remaining work drivers are advised to plan their journeys - checking for traffic conditions and using alternative routes should they wish to avoid any congestion.