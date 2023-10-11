News you can trust since 1837
Motorists reminded of Lancaster to Preston northbound M6 overnight closures

Drivers using the M6 between Preston and Lancaster are being reminded that the northbound carriageway will be closed between junction 32 and junction 33 for two nights later this month as vital £1.1m bridge repairs continue.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 12:09 BST
The vital, weather-sensitive, wear and tear repairs – which include re-waterproofing and resurfacing the bridge deck - are taking place along the northbound carriageway at Stewart’s Wood bridge which carries the motorway over Stubbins Lane near Garstang between junction 32 at Broughton interchange and junction 33 at Galgate.

The work started on September 3 and will continue until Wednesday November 1 with regular lane closes and two overnight northbound carriageway closures – between 8pm and 6am each night – on Saturday October 14 and Wednesday October 25.

A diversion will operate along the A6 between junction 2 of the M55 at Broughton and junction 33 of the M6 at Galgate.

The work is taking place northbound between junctions 32 and 33.
Aside from the occasional overnight carriageway closures, the repairs – much of them out of drivers’ sight – are being delivered using lane closures.

By opening a short stretch of the hard shoulder to traffic, National Highways has ensured two lanes in the northbound carriageway are available to drivers during the day with one lane open overnight.

Throughout the remaining work drivers are advised to plan their journeys - checking for traffic conditions and using alternative routes should they wish to avoid any congestion.

Live traffic information is always available at www.trafficengland.com. Updates will also be posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) @HighwaysNWest and Facebook – National Highways: North-West

