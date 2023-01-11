Motorists beep horns in support as striking ambulance staff spend 12 hours on picket line in Lancaster

The ambulance workers at Lancaster joined 10,000 GMB workers going on strike.

Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff were amongst those who walked out over pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workers were on the picket line at Lancaster from 7am and will remain until 7pm.

Lancaster paramedic and general branch secretary for the GMB union Paul Turner spoke about the ambulance workers strike.

Passing motorists beeped their horns in support of the striking ambulance workers.

Paul Turner, deputy branch secretary for the GMB union and a paramedic at Lancaster said: “The reason why we’re on strike again today is that the government still haven’t come up or come round the tables to discuss a plan moving forward how the NHS is going to safely work. Also there’s been no discussions on how, moving forward, the pay for our members is going to improve after 10 years of real term pay cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we are on strike day like today, we do have resources that are available to be used for life and limb calls but at this moment in time we’ve not received one call here at Lancaster yet, but we have vehicles ready to go if absolutely necessary.”

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: "Ambulance workers across England and Wales will go on strike for the second time today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ambulance workers at Lancaster on the picket line during a strike over pay. Picture by Michelle Blade.

“GMB cancelled a planned strike over the Christmas period to say thank you to the public for their incredible support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It also allowed time for the Government to talk to us about pay, but Ministers have dithered and postured, wasting valuable time.

"To end this dispute, GMB needs a concrete offer to help resolve the NHS’s crushing recruitment and retention crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The public expects the Government to treat this dispute seriously – it's time they got on with it.”

Ged Blezard, director of operations at North West Ambulance Service, said, “Firstly, I want to thank the public for their support on the previous day of strike action before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As before, we are maximising our own resources, using private providers and military support where appropriate and working closely with our trade unions to provide cover for the most serious emergencies. We are also working with our healthcare partners to maintain patient safety during these periods of industrial action.

“But, to get to the people who need us this time, we will require you to do the same again. However, I want to make it clear that if you need us, please continue to ring 999, and we will get there as quickly as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ambulance resources will be prioritising life-threatening injuries and illness.

“We will also be particularly more stretched in our 999 and 111 call centres, which will likely result in longer call response times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore, if you have already called 999 to request an ambulance, please only call back if your condition has worsened or to cancel the ambulance.

“And if you need urgent care – first use the symptom checker at NHS 111 online, which will direct you to the most appropriate support. Again, you should call on friends or relatives for transport if necessary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad