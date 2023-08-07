Motorists advised to plan journeys ahead of ‘wide load movement’ along M6 from Heysham Port

The movement – which was postponed at short notice after it had been due to take place last month - involves a huge electricity transformer being carried from the port at Heysham to a National Grid substation near Carlisle in Cumbria.

The operation begins at 6am on Wednesday August 9 and will last around 12 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The load, straddling two lanes of the carriageway, will need to travel north up the M6 from junction 34 near Lancaster and all the way up the M6 through Cumbria.

The load, straddling two lanes of the carriageway, will need to travel north up the M6 from junction 34 near Lancaster.

It will then move into Scotland up the A74(M) so it can turn and head south – re-joining the M6 and leaving the southbound carriageway via a gate adjacent to motorway at Harker just north of junction 44 near Carlisle.

Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys.

National Highways’ abnormal loads manager Gordon Beattie said: “This is an unusually wide abnormal loads movement but we’ve been liaising with Lancashire Police and Cumbria Police as well as the authorities in Scotland to keep any disruption to other drivers’ journeys to a minimum.”