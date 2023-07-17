News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Motorists advised to plan journeys ahead of ‘wide load movement’ along M6 from Heysham Port

Drivers using the M6 through Lancashire and Cumbria are being advised of a wide load movement this week.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST

The movement involves a huge electricity transformer being carried from the port at Heysham to a National Grid substation near Carlisle in Cumbria.

The operation begins at 6am on Thursday and will last around 12 hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The load, straddling two lanes of the carriageway, will need to travel north up the M6 from junction 34 near Lancaster and through Cumbria.

The load, straddling two lanes of the carriageway, will need to travel north up the M6 from junction 34 near Lancaster.The load, straddling two lanes of the carriageway, will need to travel north up the M6 from junction 34 near Lancaster.
The load, straddling two lanes of the carriageway, will need to travel north up the M6 from junction 34 near Lancaster.
Most Popular

It will then move into Scotland up the A74(M) so it can turn and head south – re-joining the M6 and leaving the southbound carriageway via a gate adjacent to motorway at Harker just north of junction 44 near Carlisle.

National Highways abnormal loads manager Gordon Beattie said: “This is an unusually wide abnormal loads movement but we’ve been liaising with Lancashire Police and Cumbria Police as well as the authorities in Scotland to keep any disruption to other drivers’ journeys to a minimum.”

Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys.

Live traffic information is always available at www.trafficengland.com or from National Highways’ 24/7 customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Updates will also be posted to @HighwaysNWest – National Highways’ regional Twitter feed.

Related topics:MotoristsLancashireCumbriaHeyshamScotlandNational Grid