Motorist driving without lights on in Lancaster was also over drink drive limit

A motorist stopped for having no lights on their car at night was found to be over the drink drive limit.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read

Lancs Road Police stopped the driver in Lancaster after spotting them driving in the dark without headlights.

They then found them to be over the legal drink drive limit.

Police tweeted in the early hours of Monday: “Driver in Lancaster had too many cocktails to remember to turn their lights on for their car.

The motorist was driving without headlights.
The motorist was driving without headlights.
The motorist was driving without headlights.
“Stopped and provided a positive roadside breath sample.

“In custody the evidential reading was 52 (legal limit 35).

“Charged to appear at court.”