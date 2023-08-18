Motorist driving near Lancaster without a licence also fails breath test
Police stopped an Audi driver who was using his car without a licence - and he then failed a roadside breath test too.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
The Lancashire Road Policing Unit reported on Thursday that the motorist was pulled over in Caton having failed to re-apply for his driving licence following a period of disqualification.
Unfortunately for him he also failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. The car was also seized.