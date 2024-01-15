Motorist cut from car after crash on A6 south of Lancaster
A motorist was cut from their car after a crash on the A6 south of Lancaster on Sunday evening.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire engines from Lancaster and Garstang, along with the four-wheel drive vehicle from Lancaster, attended the scene in Lancaster New Road in Cabus just before 10pm.
Police were also called to the incident and the road was closed for several hours.
One vehicle was involved, and firefighters used cutting equipment and a long board to release a casualty who was passed into the care of North West Ambulance Service.
Crews were at the scene for one hour and 30 minutes.