A motorist was cut from their car after a crash on the A6 south of Lancaster on Sunday evening.

Fire engines from Lancaster and Garstang, along with the four-wheel drive vehicle from Lancaster, attended the scene in Lancaster New Road in Cabus just before 10pm.

Police were also called to the incident and the road was closed for several hours.

One vehicle was involved, and firefighters used cutting equipment and a long board to release a casualty who was passed into the care of North West Ambulance Service.