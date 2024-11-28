Motorist clocked at 35mph in 20mph zone as Lancaster officers respond to community concerns over speeding cars

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Nov 2024, 09:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police in Lancaster clocked a motorist hitting 35mph in a 20mph zone during a road watch initiative.

Lancaster PCSOs conducted the Community Road Watch in Whinfell Drive and Lentworth Drive in Hala – both of which are 20mph speed limits – on Wednesday in response to community concerns around speeding in this area.

In total, 28 vehicles were observed travelling faster than 24 miles per hour, while one vehicle was travelling at 35 mph.

You can log any road safety concerns online at https://orlo.uk/d2yyS

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice