Motorist clocked at 35mph in 20mph zone as Lancaster officers respond to community concerns over speeding cars
Police in Lancaster clocked a motorist hitting 35mph in a 20mph zone during a road watch initiative.
Lancaster PCSOs conducted the Community Road Watch in Whinfell Drive and Lentworth Drive in Hala – both of which are 20mph speed limits – on Wednesday in response to community concerns around speeding in this area.
In total, 28 vehicles were observed travelling faster than 24 miles per hour, while one vehicle was travelling at 35 mph.
You can log any road safety concerns online at https://orlo.uk/d2yyS