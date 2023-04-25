Motorbike stolen from popular beauty spot near Lancaster
Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle in Kirkby Lonsdale.
The theft happened at Devil’s Bridge on Monday April 24 between 10.30am and 11am.
Cumbria Police officers are now requesting information or dashcam footage from anyone who was there who may have seen the motorbike, which is a red Ducati 1299 S, being moved.
Anyone with information can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it - quoting incident 68 of April 24.
You can also phone on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.