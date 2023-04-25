News you can trust since 1837
Motorbike stolen from popular beauty spot near Lancaster

Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle in Kirkby Lonsdale.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:57 BST

The theft happened at Devil’s Bridge on Monday April 24 between 10.30am and 11am.

Cumbria Police officers are now requesting information or dashcam footage from anyone who was there who may have seen the motorbike, which is a red Ducati 1299 S, being moved.

Anyone with information can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it - quoting incident 68 of April 24.

Cumbria Police officers are now requesting information or dashcam footage.Cumbria Police officers are now requesting information or dashcam footage.
You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.