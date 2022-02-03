Moto slashing fuel prices at Lancaster's M6 services by 15p per litre

Moto, the UK’s largest operator of motorway service areas, has announced it will initially slash prices at five of its sites in the coming months.

It made the decision after securing permission to install roadside price displays at petrol stations at the Lancaster northbound and southbound station, Leigh Delamere eastbound and westbound services, and Doncaster.

The 15p reduction will bring Moto’s prices within 10p per litre of those charged by supermarket filling stations, according to the company.

The M6 at Lancaster. Photo: Highways England

Moto hopes it will be able to eventually install the new signs – and cut prices – at all of its 47 MSA forecourts.

Chief executive Ken McMeikan has urged other motorway forecourt operators to slash their pump prices.

He said: “Today marks a hugely important next step in improving fuel price transparency on the motorways and in helping motorists’ money go further.

“We want to move quickly to install the signage and reduce prices at our sites as fast as we can.

“We have worked tirelessly to show National Highways that the new signage is a very sensible measure that will allow us to reduce prices for motorists.

“If other motorway operators also look to install the new fuel signage and lower prices at their sites, motorists will see fuel prices comparable to local high street forecourts up and down the UK’s motorways.”

The approval for the new displays follows a trial at Moto’s Frankley site on the M5 in Birmingham last year which resulted in more motorists stopping to refuel, enabling prices to be lowered.

Moto was required to demonstrate to National Highways that the signs provide useful information and do not distract drivers.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Moto’s bold decision to lower the cost of filling up at its service areas should permanently transform motorway fuel retailing for the benefit of everyone on the road.

“For years drivers have been confused as to why motorway fuel is so expensive and, as a result, many have actively avoided buying fuel at services, or only topped up with the bare minimum to get them to their destinations.

“Now drivers will be able to fill up on the motorway safe in the knowledge that they’ll be paying a fair price.