Morecambe’s Tyson Fury to star in ‘At Home with the Furys’ Netflix series

‘At Home with the Furys’ will document the world heavyweight boxing champion's life in Morecambe "when the gloves come off".

Announcing the news, Netflix said: "He’s a two-time heavyweight champion boxer who weighed just one pound at birth, a “Gypsy King” multimillionaire descending from a 200-year line of bare-knuckle fighters, a mental health advocate who openly shares his struggles with bi-polar disorder, and a father of six.

"In other words: Tyson Fury’s life would make a great reality series, and luckily, that’s exactly what fans are going to get.”

Tyson Fury.

The multi-part documentary series follows Fury embracing family life with his wife Paris, father John (who named Fury after legendary boxer Mike Tyson), and six children, Venezuela, Prince John, Prince Tyson, Prince Adonis, Valencia and Athena."

The show is due to arrive on Netflix in 2023.