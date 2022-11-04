The past five years have seen LadBaby take the top spot on the list – but could Tyson Fury take the crown this year?

The team at OLBG (Online Betting Guide) have revealed the bookies’ favourite to be this year’s Christmas Number One and Tyson Fury is currently joint favourite, with his version of the classic, Sweet Caroline.

The debut single will raise money for men’s mental health charity Talk Club and is set for release on November 11 ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tyson Fury at British Grove Studios for the recording of Neil Diamond's classic Sweet Caroline. Photo: Sarah Louise Bennett/Warner Music

It was chosen for its status as a fan favourite at many UK sporting events, with Fury saying he feels a particular connection to the track.

UK Christmas Number One 2022 odds and probability

Tyson Fury: 3/1 odds, 25% probability

LadBaby: 3/1 25%

Baddiel, Skinner & The Lightning Seeds (Three Lions): 7/1 12.5%

Elton John: 8/1 11.1%

Michael Buble: 9/1 10%

Tyson Fury has been backed into 3/1 from 16/1 to get the UK Number One this Christmas.

LadBaby are joint favourite in the market to get a fifth consecutive Christmas Number One.

Since its release in 1996, the Three Lions remains a national anthem in the world of football – with an implied probability of 11.1% the song could also become a holiday favourite.

Did you know?

Tyson Fury's cover of Neil Diamond hit, Sweet Caroline, is being described as 'England's unofficial World Cup song' and should prove popular in the charts.

LadBaby took the Christmas Number One spot last year with the song, Sausage Rolls for Everyone – the song also featured the vocals of Ed Sheeran and Elton John.