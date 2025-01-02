Morecambe's Radford family returns to TV screens with new series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new series of the reality show about Morecambe’s Radford family begins this weekend.

The documentary following Noel and Sue Radford and their supersized family returns as their eldest daughter Millie prepares for her wedding to Harley after a romantic proposal in Florida.

But with the stresses of life, work and children, their relationship is put under duress and with differing opinions about venue, dress and rings, will they get as far as the aisle?

The Radfords first appeared on TV in the 2012 Channel 4 series '15 Kids and Counting' and since them cameras have followed them as their family has grown.

Millie Radford tries on a wedding dress during 22 Kids & a Wedding Part 1. Credit: Lion TV

Noel and Sue Radford have 22 children – Chris, Sophie, Chloe, Jack, Daniel, Luke, Millie, Katie, James, Ellie, Aimee, Josh, Max, Tillie, Oscar, Casper, Hallie, Phoebe, Archie, Bonnie, Heidie, and their brother Alfie, who was stillborn.

The fly-on-the-wall docuseries will be narrated by Sally Lindsay and this time is also known as '22 Kids and a Wedding' as it focuses on Millie Radford's wedding to Harley Passmore.

"The last series ended with Harley’s romantic wedding proposal to Millie, so we excitedly kick off the new season with all the preparations and planning for the big day," says advertising for the Channel 5 show.

"But will all the bells and whistles Millie wants for her dream day, turn into tears and tantrums?

"We follow the day itself, the highs and the lows, and watch the whole clan celebrate love, life and family in true Radford style.

"Also in the new series, Katie and boyfriend Connor unexpectedly discover they are pregnant! But are either of the young couple ready for such a huge life change?

"Sue goes off radar having received some devastating news that she keeps from Noel, sending him sky-high into worry.

"And perhaps the biggest moment yet in Radford history is unveiled. Is Sue and Noel’s family set to expand further…?

"In the first episode of the brand new series, it’s been forever since a Radford wedding, but at long, long last, one is coming!

"When Harley loses his job, and at the same time his ability to contribute financially, the wedding gets put on hold. Their future suddenly looks bleak. But it’s time to shine a light on family, and the true meaning of marriage, and who better to help than Noel and Sue?

"New surrogate dad Noel takes Harley and friends on a bonding paintballing day, while Sue takes Millie to relax at a spa - a chance to relax and offer advice on getting married and staying married – wise words from the heads of the family.

"Harley finds new work, and the wedding is back on track! He’s safe in the knowledge there’ll always be a Radford to watch his back."

‘22 Kids and a Wedding’ airs on Channel 5 at 8pm on Sunday January 5.