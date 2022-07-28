Morecambe's popular mosaic moved from its current location

On social media people were concerned about its removal after seeing a picture of a pile of rubble where the mosaic was near the RNLI lifeboat station.

The mosaic was moved from Morecambe’s New Town Square to Morecambe promenade in the summer of 2016.

A former councillor Josh Brandwood who had posted the picture of the pile of rubble received a response regarding the removal of the mosaic from Shane Johnstone, a local artist who will be undertaking the restoration work.

Morecambe's famous mosaic has gone walkabout again - but this time for repairs. Picture by Josh Brandwood.

Shane Johnstone said: “It has been moved for restoration and improvements to the base which was failing and vulnerable to water ingress and frost.

“It is currently being stored at White Lund while a new water and frost proof plinth is installed.

"It also needs restorations to the mosaic (mainly the rose stems) which had been deteriorating recently.

“I will undertake this August/September after re-installation.”

A pile of bricks is all that remains of the well-known Morecambe mosaic which has been removed from its current location for repairs. Picture by Josh Brandwood.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “The mosaic which was moved from Morecambe’s New Town Square to Morecambe Promenade in the summer of 2016 has been removed for repair and restoration.

"The repaired mosaic will be installed upon a new plinth to be built at the existing site. Work to restore and re-install the mosaic should be complete by the end of September.”