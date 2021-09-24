Morecambe's More Music to host free family fun day encouraging people to get creative

Children will be able to show off their artistic skills with a series of painting sessions

Organised by the award-winning Morecambe community facility More Music, this free day out (between 1 and 5pm) will involve lots of opportunities for people of all ages to get stuck into. From making music with vegetables to creating your own animation, everyone is welcome to come along and get creative.

The organisation's music leader, Anni Tracy, will be leading a step-by-step singing walk session leaving at 2pm from the building.

More Music’s Fun Palace is part of Fun Palaces 2021 - a free, nationwide campaign for culture at the heart of community and community at the heart of culture happening over the weekend of October 1st, 2nd and 3rd.

There will be lots of creative activities on offer

Each Fun Palace celebrates the unique skills and passions of local people – run by, for and with the local community. Since 2014 a total of 2,122 Fun Palaces have been made across the UK and worldwide by over 40,000 local people (‘Makers’) with 650,000 people taking part. This year will be the eighth Fun Palaces' weekend.