Morecambe's iconic Midland Hotel marks 90th birthday with week of celebrations

Opening its doors on July 12 1933, The Midland was built by the London Midland & Scottish Railway costing £70,000 and has attracted the attention of many over the years including figures such as Sir Laurence Olivier and more recently Tyson Fury.

Events kick off on Tuesday, with a scone-making master class showcasing the secrets of the Midland’s kitchen in creating a key component of its legendary afternoon teas and certain to inspire bakers and channel your inner bake-off skills for £15 per person.

Wednesday will see the actual birthday marked with an ever-popular murder mystery evening which will keep alive the spirit of the iconic crime novels of Agatha Christie with “An Invitation to Murder' by After Dark.

The Midland Hotel in Morecambe.

Featured in the 1990s TV adaptations of Poirot tickets are priced at £45 and guests will enjoy welcome drinks in the grand lobby before enjoying an exquisite three-course meal and attempting to solve which golden age super sleuth is actually a supervillain.

The Ravilious Rotunda bar is the focus of attention on Thursday evening with a cocktail master class on offer for £20 per person,

Shaking up some fun, and laughter whilst making some of the classic cocktails that grace the Rotunda’s menu the bar serves as the perfect canvas to soak up the views of Morecambe Bay for a night of colour, creativity and lots of celebration.

The week concludes with the main event on Sunday July 16 with a gala birthday beach party on the lawn and Ravilious Suite including Steve Middlesbrough's Key Loco, drinks and a fit for summer Surf 'n' Turf barbecue. Tickets cost £25 per person.

The famour spiral staircase inside the Midland Hotel in Morecambe. Photo: Tracey Bloxham

For those unable to take part in the main celebrations next week, Midland owners The Inn Collection Group will be unveiling a new Midland Experience package for stays at the hotel next Wednesday, which will offer the chance to sample all that is great about the art-deco marvel.

Looking ahead to the celebrations, general manager of the Midland Hotel, Andy Lemm said: “We’re looking forward to marking the Midland’s latest big birthday next week and we’re delighted to have put together a calendar of events that celebrates some of what it is most famous for.

“It’s a great opportunity for our community and fans of the Midland from further afield to learn some of the secrets that make a visit to us a special experience and I’m sure we’re going to find out some fascinating stories from people attending and sharing the memories of the place.

“We’re hosting something suitable for all ages and I can’t wait for a 90th birthday to be marked in appropriate style.”

Inside the Rotunda Bar at the Midland Hotel in Morecambe. Photo: Tracey Bloxham