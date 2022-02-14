Morecambe's dinosaur event a great success despite the weather

Visitors could see a triceratops, brontosaurus and T Rex, as well as do ranger training and have story time adventures with the prehistoric beasts.

The free two-day event, organised by Morecambe Town Council with support from Lancaster City Council, attracted people from near and far as the Jurassic encounter came to the seaside town for the very first time.

Cllr Cary Matthews, Chairman of Morecambe Town Council, said "Our Morecambe community has braved the wind and rain this weekend to enjoy a spectacular dinosaur experience. The prehistoric creatures did not disappoint, and it was great to see so many families having fun. Morecambe Town Council has worked hard to ensure the event was a success, despite the weather, and more events will be announced very soon."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinosaurs meet locals in the grounds of Morecambe Town Hall. Photo by Michelle Adamson.

Luke Trevaskis, Chief Executive of Morecambe Town Council, said: "This is the first event of its kind organised by Morecambe Town Council. Over £20,000 of funding has been secured through the Government's Welcome Back Fund and it has been great to partner with Lancaster City Council to deliver such an action-packed half term weekend.

"It isn't every day you see dinosaurs roaming through the town and the child-friendly event attracted over 3,000 visitors. The Council has committed to delivering more events for the community throughout 2022, including a firework display in March and a celebration of The Queen's Jubilee in June. The events are free to attend and accessible to all."

Dinosaurs meet locals in the grounds of Morecambe Town Hall. Nora Loveder, six. Photo by Michelle Adamson.