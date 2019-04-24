Morecambe woman picked to represent Teenage Cancer Trust at CarFest 2019

A Morecambe woman has been selected to represent the Teenage Cancer Trust at a national event.

CarFest, the family festival created by radio presenter Chris Evans, is on a mission to #DoMoreGood and ensure that everyone who attends the festival this year gains a better understanding of where the money goes and how their support can directly help young people across the UK.

As part of their mission, CarFest has picked five young people who each represent one of the five charity partners who will receive funds from this year’s event.

26-year-old Lauren Maguire from Morecambe is representing Teenage Cancer Trust. Lauren was 25 when she was diagnosed with melanoma after going to her doctor because of a mole on her leg. She underwent surgery and had a lymph node removed from her groin for testing. The melanoma was found in one of her lymph nodes, so she had another operation to remove them all from her groin.

Even before her cancer diagnosis Lauren had suffered from anxiety for some years. Her diagnosis really impacted on her mental and emotional wellbeing. Thanks to Teenage Cancer Trust’s Nursing and Support programme, Lauren was introduced to Chris, the Clinical Liaison Nurse Specialist, and Caroline, the Youth Support Coordinator.

They attended medical appointments with her, helped her with her anxiety and introduced her to other young people with cancer. Lauren does not know what she would have done without their support and knows her experience would have been extremely different without them.

Lauren said: “I’m so honoured to be representing Teenage Cancer Trust. Being diagnosed and treated for cancer was one of the most difficult times in my life but having the specialist support and care made a huge difference to me. It’s not just about the medical treatment, I felt that the specialist staff really were understanding and empathetic to every aspect of my care. I hope that what I’m doing now will help raise awareness of what Teenage Cancer Trust has done for me and for thousands of other young people so we don’t have to face our cancer journeys alone.”

CarFest takes place in two locations across two weekends in July and August, with a mission to bring the true spirit of family to life. Over the past six years, CarFest has raised more than £13.5m for BBC Children in Need.