Morecambe woman launches plea for new crossing on busy road near school

A stretch of Oxcliffe Road is used by numerous youngsters every day on there way to and from Bay Leadership Academy.

And Amy Grew said more is needed to ensure their safety on the road.

"Parents and children cross Oxcliffe Road in order to get to school safely and on time," she said.

The stretch of Oxcliffe Road where Amy Grew wants to see a crossing installed. Photo: Google Street View

"There is a particular area on Oxcliffe Road where children need to assess and analyse five different flows of traffic in order to cross the road.

"This is made all the more difficult when there are parked cars, poor visibility, heavy traffic and speeding.

"It is also in this particular area where school children need to cross to be able to access Woodlands Drive, in order to get to Bay Leadership Academy.

"Several near misses involving school children and traffic have already happened.

"Those with impairments and/or disabilities have great difficulty in both accessing and crossing this road.

"We are asking for Lancashire County Council to install a traffic light pedestrian crossing to make it easier and safer for people and school children to cross Oxcliffe Road."

