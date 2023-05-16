News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS

Morecambe woman launches plea for new crossing on busy road near school

A Morecambe woman has launched a petition asking for a pedestrian crossing to be built on a busy road used by school children.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th May 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:26 BST

A stretch of Oxcliffe Road is used by numerous youngsters every day on there way to and from Bay Leadership Academy.

And Amy Grew said more is needed to ensure their safety on the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Parents and children cross Oxcliffe Road in order to get to school safely and on time," she said.

The stretch of Oxcliffe Road where Amy Grew wants to see a crossing installed. Photo: Google Street ViewThe stretch of Oxcliffe Road where Amy Grew wants to see a crossing installed. Photo: Google Street View
The stretch of Oxcliffe Road where Amy Grew wants to see a crossing installed. Photo: Google Street View
Most Popular

"There is a particular area on Oxcliffe Road where children need to assess and analyse five different flows of traffic in order to cross the road.

"This is made all the more difficult when there are parked cars, poor visibility, heavy traffic and speeding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is also in this particular area where school children need to cross to be able to access Woodlands Drive, in order to get to Bay Leadership Academy.

"Several near misses involving school children and traffic have already happened.

"Those with impairments and/or disabilities have great difficulty in both accessing and crossing this road.

"We are asking for Lancashire County Council to install a traffic light pedestrian crossing to make it easier and safer for people and school children to cross Oxcliffe Road."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The petition can be signed online at https://www.change.org/p/for-a-pedestrian-crossing-on-oxcliffe-road-morecambe-to-be-built?source_location=search

Related topics:MorecambeParentsLancashire County Council