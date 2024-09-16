Morecambe woman among county residents to receive top honours at Lancaster Castle ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The historic setting of Lancaster Castle will host a prestigious honours ceremony this Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker, will be presenting British Empire Medals (BEM) on behalf of the King to recipients from Lancashire commended in the recent Birthday Honours list for services to their community.

The BEM recipients on the evening will be Jean Bolton from Chorley, a volunteer with Chorley's Angels, for her services to the community in Lancashire; Eileen Evans from Morecambe for her services to the protection of cats in Lancashire; Dorothy Ford from Thornton Cleveleys for her services to her community; Michael Gauntlett from Colne for his services to charity and to the community in Pendle; Jason Oldfield from Kirkham for his services to Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club; Jane Phythian from Leyland for her services to schools and to education in Lancashire; and Josephine Quinn from Poulton-le-Fylde for her services to charity administration and to disadvantaged communities in Malawi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Duerden, a philanthropist from Colne, who was also awarded the BEM for charitable services to the community in Pendle, will receive his medal later in the year.

Lancaster Castle.

Mrs Parker said: "It is a pleasure to present these British Empire Medals on behalf of His Majesty King Charles to so many people from Lancashire, in recognition of their outstanding service and contribution to our county."

Joining Mrs Parker and the Constable of the Castle, Pam Barker, on the evening will be the chairman of Lancashire County Council Tim Ashton, the High Sheriff of Lancashire Helen Bingley, and the new Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Brigadier (Retd) Peter Rafferty, as well as a number of Deputy Lieutenants from across the county.