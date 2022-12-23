Morecambe woman accused of owning dangerous dog which injured two people has case postponed
A Morecambe woman who appeared in court accused of being in charge of a dangerous dog out of control causing injury has had her case adjourned.
By Michelle Blade
Wendy Richardson, 49, of Marine Road East, Morecambe, is alleged to have been the owner or been in charge of a brown and white mastiff dog which was dangerously out of control in Marine Road East, Morecambe which injured two people.
She is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on January 19, 2023.