Morecambe Winter Gardens stained glass windows to be restored

Beautiful stained glass partition windows in Morecambe Winter Gardens are due to be restored over the coming months.

The work will be carried out by Sarah Walkley from Lancashire-based specialists Pendle Glass, and will see 74 existing, damaged panels repaired and 15 new panels of various sizes fabricated from scratch to replace those that have been destroyed or gone missing since the entertainment venue closed its doors to the public in 1977.

The work is anticipated to be completed by March 2026, with the public able to see the newly installed panels for themselves on scheduled tours throughout the summer of 2026 and when the Circle conversion is completed.

The restoration is being carried out thanks in part to a £7,405 grant from Morecambe Town Council and is part of the latest stage of the venue’s restoration under the direction of the Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust and its chairperson, Prof Vanessa Toulmin.

Sarah Walkley of Pendle Glass and Prof Vanessa Toulmin from the Winter Gardens Preservation Trust being presented with a cheque by Coun Lee Bradbury in front of some of the existing stained glass work and some of the missing panels that will be replaced.

Running alongside the restoration work, the trust is planning a series of community engagement activities, including three workshops with Pendle Glass’s Sarah Walkley, where participants can learn about and try their hand at some of the restoration techniques involved under the instruction of a true expert in her craft.

Sarah said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to restore the stained glass at the Winter Gardens.

"It’s the best kind of work an artist can have, giving me the chance to restore these beautifully crafted windows to their former glory using traditional techniques passed down through centuries. I’m enjoying the process of giving them a beautiful renaissance.”

The grant award from Morecambe Town Council is its latest demonstration of support for the Winter Gardens restoration project.

The town council grant covers approximately half of the stained glass repair costs, with a significant contribution from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund leaving a small percentage still to be raised through public donations.

Prof Vanessa Toulmin said: “We are delighted to get the support once again of Morecambe Town Council to improve and bring the beautiful stained glass windows in the Winter Gardens back to their former glory.

"This support, alongside our other funders, will enable once again the true magnificence of the designs to be shown and reflect the ambitions of the original theatre to be one of the most beautiful concert halls in the north.

"Alongside this support we will be doing fundraising through raffles, events and crowdfunding to complete the process, with more information on how to donate via our website.

"Thank you, Morecambe Town Council and all the local people who continue to contribute so much to bringing the theatre back to life.”

Jason Slater, chairperson of Morecambe Town Council’s Grants Committee, said: “Much like the development of the Eden Project, the return of the Winter Gardens as a fully functioning entertainment venue will have a hugely positive impact on Morecambe.

"As an entertainment space and heritage attraction it will draw visitors from across the region and beyond, while providing employment, entertainment and performance opportunities for local people.

"The restoration of the stained glass is another step in the right direction and the Winter Gardens Preservation Trust can continue to count on the support of Morecambe Town Council as it continues on this exciting journey.”