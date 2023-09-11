Watch more videos on Shots!

The Seaside Heritage Network announced its inaugural Bucket and Spade List, the Top Ten favourite seaside places and experiences as voted for by members of the public.

The final results were:

1. Saltburn Cliff Tramway, Saltburn-by-the-Sea

Morecambe Winter Gardens has been named in the top 3 British seaside places.

2. Blackpool Tower

3. Morecambe Winter Gardens

4. Silcock's Carousel, Southport

5. Donkey Rides, Weymouth

Prof Vanessa Toulmin, chair of the Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust, collects the award from Wayne Hemingway.

6. Papa's Fish & Chips, Cleethorpes

7. South Cliff Gardens, Scarborough

8. Dreamland Margate

9. Bournemouth Beach Huts

10.Babbacombe Model Village

The top three finalists were awarded with certificates by designer and seaside regeneration expert Wayne Hemingway, who was born in Morecambe.

Among the reasons voters gave for picking the Winter Gardens was: ”The Winter Gardens would be a fantastic venue for talent to shine in the future, helping the building to become self-sustaining and reward the extremely dedicated volunteers that have helped to save this magnificent theatre.”

Prof Vanessa Toulmin, chair of the Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust and professor of early film and popular entertainment at the University of Sheffield, said: “The Morecambe Winter Gardens is delighted to be in the top three of the Bucket and Spade List and this is testament to both the love of Morecambe and also the amazing journey we have been on as a volunteer run organisation over the past three years.

"We are humbled to be on the same list as many of our great seaside attractions and thank everyone for voting for us - the seaside is an important part of our heritage and our future so let’s celebrate it.”

Dr Kathryn Ferry, a founder member of the Seaside Heritage Network, said: "There’s a strong nostalgic element to these finalists but that’s no bad thing, it shows how embedded the seaside holiday and seaside resorts are within our island culture.

"Too often, these towns get a bad press but it’s time to change perceptions and celebrate the joy and entertainment the seaside has brought to generations of Britons.

“Embracing the power of seaside heritage to connect with people anew can help places that have been suffering social and economic problems.