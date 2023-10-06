Morecambe Winter Gardens has ‘final push’ to reach fundraising goal for historic mosaic floor repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A £12,000 grant received this week from independent charitable trust the Pilgrim Trust means less than £2,000 is now needed to reach their goal of £45,000 for the work on the foyer flooring.

The team has now called on the public to help with "one last push".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Delighted to announce that the Winter Gardens Preservation Trust has been awarded a grant of £12,000 towards the restoration of our beautiful mosaic floor," they posted on Facebook.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Less than £2,000 is now needed to reach the fundraising target to repair the Winter Gardens' foyer floor.

"We now need less than £2,000 to reach our target and less than 12 days remaining. Help us reach our target one last push by donating via Spacehive or sharing our campaign.

"Thank you to all our contributors small and large and spread the word."

Specialist restoration work is required for the mosaic floor, which was designed in 1897 by the Campbell Tile Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Years or neglect, vandalism and damage have resulted in the unique and bespoke floor being currently covered and protected, but as more people visit the building the greater the possible damage.

The theatre has a small window of opportunity between now and March 2024 to close for essential work to restore and replace the many thousands of tesserae tiles that make up the floor and replace elements of the Victorian features.

"Help us find the funding to walk in the footsteps of legends of music and performance past and to make it once again a venue for the stars of the future,” the theatre team says.