A day of events on Saturday December 3 will feature the Creative West End Market, West End Winter Lantern Festival and Baked A La Ska Christmas show.

The market will be open from 11am to 4pm while the lantern procession will assemble outside More Music at 6pm and set off through the streets of the West End. Costumed processional carnival band, Cacophony Arkestra, will be joined by Baybeat Streetband.

You can make your own lantern for the procession at free family workshops at More Music between 10am and 4pm on November 19, 20 and 26.

The West End Winter Lantern Festival.

After the lantern parade, join musicians from More Music in singing festive songs before a shadow puppet show from Thingumajig Theatre who are bringing their giant Ghost Caribou to the festival for the first time.