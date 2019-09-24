Morecambe Warblers’ leading lady is a bride twice in one year

2019 has been a very memorable year for Anna Kenny.

Not only did she marry husband Ben Kenny in May, but she is now set to take on her first lead role in a musical – and will be donning a wedding dress for the second time this year as she plays Julia in Morecambe Warbler’s musical adaptation of the romantic comedy, The Wedding Singer.

The show will be on at The Grand Theatre in Lancaster from October 1-5.

Morecambe Warblers Amateur Operatic Society will be transporting theatre-goers back to 1985 – a time when hair was huge and greed was good – as they bring their latest production to the stage, following on from the success of their award-winning run of Monty Python’s Spamalot at the theatre last year.

Morecambe resident Anna has been involved with amateur dramatics for many years in the Lancaster and Morecambe area, and before that, performed with youth theatre groups in her birth town of Bolton.

Anna said: “I’m very excited. Musical theatre has always been a passion of mine and I am thrilled to have been given this chance to be a leading lady for the first time.

“Our wedding earlier this year was absolutely wonderful and now I will be ‘getting married’ onstage too – albeit with a different groom! Sorry Ben!”

The show sees Anna’s character have to choose between Wall Street bad boy Glenn and heartbroken rock star wannabe Robbie.

But Anna added: “You’ll have to see the show to find out who Julia chooses!”

A cast of 32 have been rehearsing for The Wedding Singer for around six months.

“The show is packed with songs that will get you tapping your feet and dancing in the aisles,” Anna said.

“Audience members are encouraged to get into the spirit of the era and don their best 80s outfits too.”

Morecambe Warblers’ production of The Wedding Singer will play at Lancaster Grand Theatre from October 1 to 5, with performances at 7.15pm every evening and a Saturday Matinee performance at 2pm.

Tickets are available by calling 01524 64695 or by going online at www.lancastergrand.co.uk.