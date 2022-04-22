Morecambe villagers present petition in bid to get pedestrian crossing

Mrs Heather Bennett and Bare villagers presented a petition requesting the crossing to County Councillor Charlie Edwards, local Cabinet member for Lancashire County Highways.

The petition, which circulated in Bare during the winter, received overwhelming support and was signed by more than 500 residents.

A letter from Galloway’s sight loss charity was also presented by Mr David Evans on behalf of the blind and partially sighted.

Mrs Bennett said: “Four years ago I corresponded with the authority regarding my concerns of increased traffic and speeding.

"Last summer the situation was much worse, affecting pedestrians using the regular bus route, local shops, catering facilities and children attending two nearby schools.”

In November 2021, Mrs Bennett bought her concerns to Morecambe Town Council whose members voted unanimously to send a letter to Lancashire County Council Highways in support of residents calling for a pedestrian crossing on Bare Lane.

County Councillor Charlie Edwards said: “I would like to thank all the residents who signed the petition.

"I agree completely that we need a new crossing over Bane Lane so people are able to access the shops and the great places to eat and drink in the village.

"I have asked the County Councils Highways Department to look into this matter and come up with some options.

"As Morecambe’s local county councillors we are always working hard to make sure our town gets a fair share of Lancashire’s highways funding.”