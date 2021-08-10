Morecambe underpass slammed as 'utter disgrace' and 'health hazard' which gives bad impression to tourists

Graffiti and litter are strewn across the underpass.

Garry Owen wrote to Lancaster City Council - who do not own the land - asking if they could help with cleaning up the underpass from the prom through to the car park off Northumberland Street which houses Jump Rush.

"I wish to raise the issue of the disgusting and filthy state of the arcade on Morecambe Promenade," he wrote to the council. "I know this is not owned by the council but would ask you take some action to have this eyesore dealt with."

Mr Owen said he believes the poor state of the route must give an "appalling" first impression to visitors.

The underpass through to Morecambe promenade has been left in a state of disrepair.

"Coaches stop on the promenade right opposite the arcade to offload their passengers so it’s often a first impression of our town," he said.

"The arcade is strewn with rubbish, graffiti and filthy mess from pigeons. It’s unhygienic and a health hazard. Panels in the roof are broken so rain comes in. It really is an utter disgrace and has been like that for years."

The underpass is part of the surrounding land owned by JET Ltd, who said they are already working on a solution.

Solly Reader, director of JET Ltd, said: "The underpass is most certainly within our ongoing development plans to add to the investment we have already made in Soul Bowl, Vista, Johnny’s, Jump Rush and the surrounding car parks.

The underpass leads from the prom to the car park at the rear. Photo: Google Street View

"We are currently talking positively with the council about the underpass and how this will fit into wider plans and possibilities for the Morecambe area.

"We are focused on contributing to the future development of Morecambe for both local and visiting communities.”

The city council said that any complaints that are received regarding the untidy condition of land or buildings shall be investigated.

"Where a site’s condition adversely affects the appearance of the area, the council has, in certain circumstances, powers at its disposal to require that a site be tidied," they said.