Morecambe trampoline park rated for food hygiene
Morecambe’s trampoline park has been given a new food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
By Debbie Butler
Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:56 pm
Jump Rush in Northumberland Street was rated 4 on February 18.
Businesses are rated from 5 to 0 with a 5 rating being the highest.
A score of 4 means hygiene standards are good.
The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme scores are displayed at business premises and online so members of the public can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.