Morecambe traders celebrate 20th anniversary of comedian Eric’s statue

Traders and civic leaders are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the unveiling of the Eric Morecambe statue.

The statue was decorated with balloons and a colourful umbrella shielded Eric from the blazing sun on Tuesday July 23.

Special thanks were given go to those traders on the market who donated items to give Eric this colourful flourish to celebrate his anniversary.

They were Cheaper 4 U (cake), The Card Stall (banner and candles), Flower Flare (flowers), Take Hat (hat), #SweetTweets (sweet shrimps), Pete’s Stall (umbrella) and a trader’s money bag was provided by The Beauty Box.

Thanks also to Tom Powney from Briggs Shoes and Morecambe BID, Tricia Heath from 13 the Warehouse and Counc Jean Parr, the city council’s cabinet member for tourism.

Coun Parr said “No trip to Morecambe is complete without seeing our award-winning Eric Morecambe statue.

“There’s no doubt that the statue’s unveiling in 1999 sparked the start of a renaissance in the town’s fortunes and, along with the opening of the Midland Hotel, a renewed sense of vigour and optimism.

“The town has changed beyond recognition with new sandy beaches, art work, a wonderful promenade, restored hotels and quality independent shops. The latest figures show Morecambe receives 2.6million tourism visits every year, many of whom ‘strike a pose’ with Eric during their trip.

“The council and its partners are now working very hard on the next chapter of the town’s history and securing its legacy for generations to come with the opening of Eden North.”