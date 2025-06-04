Morecambe Town Council awards £4,500 grant to Pride event

Morecambe Town Council has awarded a grant of £4,500 to Morecambe-based LGBT charity Out In The Bay in support of Morecambe Pride.

This takes the council’s total funding support for Pride to more than £37,000 since 2021.

This year’s Morecambe Pride event, due to take place on Saturday July 26, takes the theme ‘Exist and Be Free’ and will see a parade along Morecambe Promenade from the Battery to the former Superdome site, followed by a programme of entertainment at The Platform.

The town council grant ensures that entry to The Platform is free for all.

Representatives from Out In The Bay are presented with a cheque by Morecambe town councillors Geoff Knight and Deborah Knight.

Coun Lee Bradbury, chairperson of Morecambe Town Council’s Festivals, Sponsorships and Events Committee, said: “The council has been a staunch supporter of Morecambe Pride over the years.

"There can’t be many better places for a Pride parade than Morecambe Prom and with free entry to events at The Platform we hope that the town will come out to celebrate and show their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.”

At its May meeting, Morecambe Town Council also discussed the impact of the recent Supreme Court ruling on the Equality Act 2010, which ruled that the term ‘sex’ refers strictly to biological sex as assigned at birth.

The council subsequently approved a motion reaffirming the council’s commitment to equality and inclusion, expressing its support for those affected by the ruling and acknowledging the immediate uncertainty created in their day-to-day lives.

Coun David Whitaker, Morecambe Town Council’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion, said: “As a council we feel it is very important we continue to demonstrate our unequivocal support for the LGBTQ+ community, with the recent Supreme Court ruling creating a lot of uncertainty for transgender and non-binary people.

"We want to make sure that all residents of and visitors to Morecambe feel safe, welcome, included, and celebrated, no matter their gender or sexuality.

"Exploring additional ways we can support local organisations that provide frontline services and advocacy for LGBTQ+ people, such as Out In The Bay, is just one way we can do that.”

Reflecting on the Supreme Court ruling and the town council grant awarded in support of Pride, Robert Mee, chief executive of Out In The Bay, said: “The continued support from Morecambe Town Council and allyship is vital, especially at this present time.

"Life is already hard for LGBT+ people and the recent ruling by the Supreme Court has left our communities feeling angry and lost. Pride brings us all together to show unity – more than ever we need allies to help us to gain support.

"LGBT Out in the Bay promotes and delivers equality; we provide a safe community hub where people can be themselves.”

Out In The Bay helps to support the LGBTQIA+ community in the district, offering one to one support for clients, holding various different support groups specific to service users’ needs, and providing LGBTQIA+ awareness training to local organisations.

In addition, their team of trained caseworkers support individuals with various health and wellbeing concerns such as drug and alcohol issues, long-term sexual health conditions such as HIV, and mental health concerns.