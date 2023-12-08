Morecambe teenagers' confidence restored thanks to Lancaster charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
RESTORE is a programme of activities organised by the Lancaster-based Lancashire Youth Challenge charity, who have worked with pupils from Years 8 and 9 at Bay Leadership Academy over the past couple of months.
The culmination of the project was a cycle ride from Morecambe to Blackpool and the production of a music video and film which they have presented to school staff, family and friends.
LYC’s chief executive Guy Christiansen said: “Young people who are now in Years 8 and 9 missed so much of their education during the Covid pandemic, which dramatically affected their personal development.
"The RESTORE programme empowers young people to better manage their physical and emotional health, while providing them with a platform to express themselves in a responsible way and achieve personal success.”
Many of the pupils who achieved the Morecambe to Blackpool Tower Cycle Challenge, which covered approximately 30 miles, had never ridden such a distance before, cycled on roads or in a group.
Prior to the cycle ride, they also learned basic bicycle maintenance, road safety, how to cycle as a team and personal responsibility from Lancashire-based Go Velo and LYC staff.
The RESTORE programme also supported the pupils to produce their own music video, exploring themes of identity, place and aspirations. There are two further RESTORE programmes planned at Bay Leadership Academy, to be delivered in 2024.
The RESTORE activities at Bay Leadership Academy were supported by the Opening Schools Facilities Fund and Sport England.
LYC, which received a prestigious Queen’s Award in 2021 for its work enabling young people to build confidence and resilience, has recently launched a new RESTORE project at Ryelands Primary School in Lancaster, a pilot initiative specifically supporting those pupils who are due to move to secondary school in September.
LYC has facilitated similar RESTORE programmes with Ukrainian and Sudanese resettled refugees in Preston and at several schools across Lancashire.
Lancashire Youth Challenge was established by volunteers in 2015.
Its work enables young people to build confidence and resilience via an exciting year-round programme of personal development and wellbeing programmes, creative arts activities, community impact projects, outdoor expeditions and cultural education events.