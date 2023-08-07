News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Morecambe teenager heads to top dance school

Morecambe teenager Jordan Hicks is set to leave his old school life behind and head to a prestigious dance school in Chester.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read

Jordan, 14, will begin in Year 10 at The Hammond in September and study for two years full-time.

Jordan has only been dancing for 20 months, but found a love and passion for dance when he joined his mum Sheryl Hicks's dance school Elite Dance Studios based in Heysham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dance teacher Sheryl said: "It was clearly obvious ftom the word go that Jordan had a natural talent but the hard work and commitment Jordan has put in over the 20 months is absolutely outstanding and all his family and friends are so proud of what he has achieved in such a short time.

Jordan Hicks.Jordan Hicks.
Jordan Hicks.
Most Popular

"Jordan competes in several local dance festivals and has gained lots of medals and trophies and was offered a place as a senior associate at The Hammond before being asked to go to audition for a full-time place and from that was successful.

"We want to wish Jordan all the best for his next chapter in his dance career.

"Any local sponsors or fundraisers wishing to help Jordan on his journey would be appreciated and are urged to get in touch."

The Hammond offers specialist, full-time performing arts training to students across school, college and degree courses.

As a campus-based performing arts institution, The Hammond has a wide selection of facilities and resources, including purpose-built dance and drama studios, a music suite with recording studio, practice rooms and a 420-seat theatre.

Related topics:MorecambeChesterJordanHeysham