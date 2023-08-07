Jordan, 14, will begin in Year 10 at The Hammond in September and study for two years full-time.

Jordan has only been dancing for 20 months, but found a love and passion for dance when he joined his mum Sheryl Hicks's dance school Elite Dance Studios based in Heysham.

Dance teacher Sheryl said: "It was clearly obvious ftom the word go that Jordan had a natural talent but the hard work and commitment Jordan has put in over the 20 months is absolutely outstanding and all his family and friends are so proud of what he has achieved in such a short time.

Jordan Hicks.

"Jordan competes in several local dance festivals and has gained lots of medals and trophies and was offered a place as a senior associate at The Hammond before being asked to go to audition for a full-time place and from that was successful.

"We want to wish Jordan all the best for his next chapter in his dance career.

"Any local sponsors or fundraisers wishing to help Jordan on his journey would be appreciated and are urged to get in touch."

The Hammond offers specialist, full-time performing arts training to students across school, college and degree courses.