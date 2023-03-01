Morecambe teen turns to cake-making for charity after devastating loss of family and friends

Jasmine accessed CancerCare’s bereavement services at its centre in Morecambe in September and was referred for one-to-one therapy with specialist young people’s therapist Briony Elliott, who helped her open up about her experiences and process what she was going through.

To say thank you to CancerCare, Jasmine, from Morecambe, has now decided to donate proceeds from any cake orders throughout March to the charity.

Jasmine, who set up Jazz’s Sweet Treats last June, will also be holding cake sales at her school, Carnforth High, where she’ll be selling a range of delicious treats such as brownies, donuts, cookies and cupcakes.

Jasmine Robson.

“I found myself struggling with the multiple losses I’d experienced at such a young age; my uncle, my best friend, someone whom I looked up to like a sister, and my family dog Sasha," said Jasmine.

"Briony has helped me to build a stronger version of myself. Baking is a passion of mine so I’m really excited to raise awareness whilst doing something I love and hopefully help other people who may be a similar position and not know where to turn if they’re struggling."

Jasmine set herself a fundraising target of £200 but she’s hoping to exceed this with the support of friends, family and classmates.

“CancerCare will forever hold a special place in my heart after the support and care they have given me, so this fundraiser is to say a huge thank you for everything,” said Jasmine.