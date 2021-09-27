Morecambe teen given two-year rehabilitation order after mobile phone thefts

A teenager has been sentenced after admitting to a number of mobile phone thefts.

Lee Robinson, 18, of Alexandra Road, appeared at Preston Youth Court on August 31 in connection with a number of offences committed in Manchester.

Robinson pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery after admitting cycling past members of the public, stealing their phones.

During the hearing he also admitted to three offences of theft and two attempted thefts in Lancaster city centre, committed between July 27 and August 8.

These were taken into consideration at court. All related to phone thefts, except for one attempt to steal a handbag.

Robinson was issued with a 24-month Youth Rehabilitation Order with requirements for regular drug tests, 80 hours' unpaid work and an electronically tagged curfew from 7pm to 5am everyday until November 30 2021.

Insp John Jennings-Wharton, of the Lancaster and Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Robinson’s actions provoked fear and panic in the community.

“He would cycle towards his victims, often snatching their phone out of their hand, before making off from the scene.

“When these allegations were reported to us we took them extremely seriously, working with colleagues at Greater Manchester Police, who had received similar reports. I would like to place on record my thanks to everyone who assisted in this investigation, including GMP.