Morecambe teaching assistant ‘with biggest heart and smile’ passes away suddenly

Ross Coultas, who worked at Overton St Helen's CE Primary School, died unexpectedly on Saturday June 17.

A fundraising page has now been set up to help his family with funeral costs.

A statement on social media from Overton St. Helen’s CE Primary School paid tribute to Mr Coultas, saying: "Our whole school family are heartbroken at the loss of our amazing teaching assistant Ross Coultas, loved by so many pupils and staff at Overton St Helen's.

Ross Coultas passed away suddenly on Saturday June 17.

"Mr Coultas will always have a special place in the heart of the school and will be so deeply missed by us all."

Parents added their tributes to a man described as being "always smiley and fun, caring and kind".

One said: "Thank you for being so kind and caring to the children in your charge."

Another said: "Always so lovely and caring and ‘cool’."

Ross Coultas with his mum Liz.

A third parent wrote: "Such a lovely man and an amazing teaching assistant, he will be greatly missed!"

And another added: "So hard to believe this has happened to a wonderful person whom all the children loved."

The Ship Hotel in Overton, who set up the fundraising page, added a tribute saying: "I want to take this moment to send all our love and thoughts to [Ross's mum] Liz right now anything the Ship can do we will.

"It is with great sadness that we so sadly lost Mr Coultas yesterday. You have touched so many hearts big and small. You will be missed by all. Our prayers and hearts go out to you. Fly high RIP. Buckets will be on the bar for anyone wishing to contribute for Mr Coultas and his family."

One tribute paid on Facebook said: "He was a wonderful man, loved by everyone, a credit to his beautiful mum."

Another said: "A wonderful young man taken far too soon, a privilege to have known Ross."

A third person wrote: "He was the loveliest person with the biggest heart and smile."

The Go Fund Me page, set up by Chelsie Condon from The Ship, has already raised £1,600 towards funeral costs.

"We are raising money for the amazing and extremely loved Mr Ross Coultas who so sadly and unexpectedly passed away on Saturday," she said.

"You have helped so many people and children. You forever went above and beyond for every single person you met.

"You were genuinely one of the nicest people we have ever met and a real part of the community.

"Personally I thank you for spending extra time with our daughter and teaching her to read; you will forever be her friend and made a huge impression in her life.

"Hopefully we can raise enough money to help Liz with any costs to give an amazing and well deserved send off."