Raymans at 26 Queen Street was given the score after assessment on July 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

A score of two means some improvement is necessary.

