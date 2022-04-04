Morecambe takeaway and pub get new food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two eateries, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:52 pm
Chicker’s & WaffleX takeaway at Alexandra Road, Morecambe, was given a score of four on February 25.
The George and Dragon pub in Main Street, Wray, was handed a three out of five rating after assessment the same day.
A food safety officer from the local authority inspects a business to check it follows food hygiene law, awarding a rating from 0 to 5 with a 5 being the highest.