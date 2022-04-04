Morecambe takeaway and pub get new food hygiene ratings

Chicker’s & WaffleX takeaway at Alexandra Road, Morecambe, was given a score of four on February 25.

The George and Dragon pub in Main Street, Wray, was handed a three out of five rating after assessment the same day.

A food safety officer from the local authority inspects a business to check it follows food hygiene law, awarding a rating from 0 to 5 with a 5 being the highest.