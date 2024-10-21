Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Working together to tackle some of the issues affecting Morecambe was the focus of a meeting between councillors and officers representing town and district councils.

The summit meeting took place at Morecambe Town Hall on Friday between representatives of Morecambe Town Council and Lancaster City Council.

The aim of the event was to foster collaboration, promote understanding of responsibilities, and explore ways of working together to unlock the town’s potential and capitalise on Eden Project Morecambe.

The day began with a warm welcome and introductions, setting a collaborative tone for the day. Lancaster City Council then provided a comprehensive presentation detailing its operations, Council Plan, successes and priorities.

Morecambe Town Council followed suit, sharing insights into its role, priorities, achievements, and future actions aimed at enhancing community well-being. A series of roundtable discussions also took place on the issues affecting Morecambe and how the two councils can work together to develop joint solutions.

Coun Phillip Black, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “The city council highly values the work of the district’s parish and town councils and the work they do to support the communities that we all serve.

“Meetings such as this provide the opportunity to discuss issues of mutual benefit in a constructive and collaborative manner. We’re all agreed that our local infrastructure is under huge pressure and it is in everyone’s interest for us to work together more closely to find solutions.

“By coming together to share our experiences and insights, we have laid the groundwork for future cooperation that will significantly benefit our communities.”

Coun Russell Walsh, chair of Morecambe Town Council, said: “The role of parish and town councils is continually evolving in response to the changing landscape of local government.

“Morecambe Town Council is committed to playing a key role in enhancing our town, and collaboration with Lancaster City Council is essential to ensuring the voices of our residents are considered in decision-making.

“We hope this summit, and ongoing work, will help us identify practical outcomes, allowing us to work together more effectively to make Morecambe a vibrant place to live, work, and visit. Our ongoing focus will be on delivering meaningful improvements for residents as swiftly as possible."