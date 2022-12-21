News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe students get creative and raise £400 for Lancaster charity

Pupils from a Morecambe school got creative in the classroom and raised hundreds of pounds for CancerCare.

By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 3:18pm

Year 11 Design and Technology students at the Bay Leadership Academy used computer software and laser cutters to design and make a range of Christmas decorations which they sold to raise money for the cancer support charity.

The scheme raised more than £400 and students Billy Spooner and Callum Fisher paid a visit to the charity’s Slynedales Centre, along with their teacher Cat Dickinson, to donate the money.

Year 11 pupils from Bay Leadership Academy visit CancerCare with the money they raised.
Some of the decorations the pupils made.