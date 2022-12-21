Morecambe students get creative and raise £400 for Lancaster charity
Pupils from a Morecambe school got creative in the classroom and raised hundreds of pounds for CancerCare.
By Gayle Rouncivell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 3:18pm
Year 11 Design and Technology students at the Bay Leadership Academy used computer software and laser cutters to design and make a range of Christmas decorations which they sold to raise money for the cancer support charity.
The scheme raised more than £400 and students Billy Spooner and Callum Fisher paid a visit to the charity’s Slynedales Centre, along with their teacher Cat Dickinson, to donate the money.