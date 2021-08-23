Morecambe staycations and 30% increase in tourist spending look good for resort

Morecambe BID manager John O'Neill said: "Recently we have seen a surge in visitors into Morecambe obviously because of travel restrictions but the amount has really surprised us.

"We expect it is a combination of a few factors including the ease of getting here by the Bay Gateway, which makes us the closest seaside resort in the country to any major motorway; the good publicity we have been receiving over the last few years; the 'Bay' TV series; and, of course, the prospect of Eden establishing itself in Morecambe.

"Anecdotal evidence is pointing to at least a 30% increase in spending, but it is quality spending.

John O'Neill, Morecambe BID manager, and Tom Powney, Morecambe BID chairman.

"People are spending their money they have saved on flights.

"By all accounts it will be the biggest season we have had for years. It's great to see Morecambe buzzing again."

Councillor Tricia Heath, Cabinet member with responsibility for economic recovery, said: “As with the majority of industries, Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the UK seaside industry.

"Thankfully, things are starting to look rosier for Morecambe and the district as a whole than they have done for quite some time.

Morecambe beach. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard