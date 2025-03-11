Morecambe school uniform store closing to consolidate Lancaster and online shops

As rising utility bills and tight financial times for all continue to make these challenging times, many businesses are facing tough choices in order to survive, or doubling down to maximise new opportunities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having expanded its online provision during the pandemic, north west school uniform, sports, leisure and workwear provider The Uniform and Leisurewear Company (UAL) has seen this side of the business continue to grow.

Announcing the upcoming closure of its shop in Euston Road, Morecambe, on March 29, the company is assuring local customers of the same choice, plus enhanced services at its central Lancaster shop and online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2002, the UAL team invested everything in developing the business to weather the pandemic and following cost of living crisis.

The UAL Lancaster shop staff.

Now, as well as supplying uniform for hundreds of schools across the north west, with shops in Lancaster, Garstang and Kirkham, the upgraded UAL website provides leisure, sportswear, and bespoke workwear to thousands of businesses nationwide, including the health and social care, beauty therapy, building, transport and hospitality sectors.

Director of sales Vicki Hoyle stressed that every step had been taken to avoid negative impact.

“While this has been a tough decision, it enables us to support the expansion of our online store, which we find shoppers increasingly choosing for speed and convenience,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parents will still be able to source all their uniform, sportswear and accessories in person at our Lancaster shop, which will now be over two floors (high schools upstairs and primary schools on the ground floor).

The UAL management team, from left: Wayne Thornton, Mel Wauson, Vic Hoyle and Stella the dog.

"By strengthening and consolidating our core business, we have been able to avoid any redundancies, in fact Morecambe store manager Mel Wauson moves her role to our Lancaster shop, continuing to offer customers the quality clothing, range, accessories and service on which we have built our reputation.

“To further support parents, we be open six days a week, we will be offering free delivery to schools during term time, for all online orders, and lowering the minimum spend for free home delivery to £50 on all orders.

"Combined with initiatives like the introduction of our shop savings card and targeted reductions whenever possible, we continue to make shopping for top quality uniform as economical and accessible as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thank all our loyal customers for their support and understanding.”

Inside Uniform and Leisurewear Lancaster.

For further information call 01524 388355, email [email protected] or leave a message on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Uniformco

When the Morecambe shop closes on Saturday March 29, parents can find all school ranges continuing at UAL’s Lancaster shop in Common Garden Street, or online at www.ualonline.uk